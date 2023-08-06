The Milwaukee Brewers (60-52) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (49-61) will clash on Sunday, August 6 at American Family Field, with Brandon Woodruff getting the nod for the Brewers and Johan Oviedo taking the mound for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +170. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (1-0, 0.79 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (5-11, 4.42 ERA)

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 32, or 58.2%, of those games.

The Brewers have a 3-3 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Brewers went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (40.9%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 4-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+230) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Alfonso Rivas 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+290)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.