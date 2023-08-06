The Milwaukee Brewers (60-52) and Pittsburgh Pirates (49-61) meet on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Brandon Woodruff (1-0) for the Brewers and Johan Oviedo (5-11) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (1-0, 0.79 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (5-11, 4.42 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (5-11) takes the mound first for the Pirates in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 124 1/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

In 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.

Oviedo is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Oviedo will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 22 outings this season.

Johan Oviedo vs. Brewers

He will take the hill against a Brewers squad that is batting .234 as a unit (27th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .378 (28th in the league) with 116 total home runs (22nd in MLB action).

Oviedo has thrown five innings, giving up eight earned runs on nine hits while striking out one against the Brewers this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff

The Brewers' Woodruff will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, April 8, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has an ERA of .79, a batting average against of .179 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in two games this season.

