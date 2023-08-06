As of December 31 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6000, put them 18th in the league.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Steelers games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in the with 322.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per contest).

At home last year, the Steelers were 4-4. On the road, they were 5-4.

Pittsburgh posted a 4-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-6 record as underdogs.

The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Steelers Impact Players

On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 receptions for 229 yards.

Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

In addition, Pickett ran for 237 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).

In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, catching 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Alex Highsmith compiled 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and 14.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +1000 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +20000 5 October 8 Ravens - +2000 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1100 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +1100 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3500 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +2000

