On Monday, Andrew McCutchen (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Spencer Strider TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 81 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 69th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this year (55 of 89), with at least two hits 19 times (21.3%).

He has gone deep in 11.2% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.

McCutchen has an RBI in 20 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34 of 89 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .284 AVG .237 .396 OBP .366 .400 SLG .397 10 XBH 13 4 HR 6 16 RBI 13 35/29 K/BB 43/32 5 SB 5

