On Monday, Bryan Reynolds (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Brewers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .453, fueled by 39 extra-base hits.

In 69 of 97 games this season (71.1%) Reynolds has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (23.7%).

He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 games this year (34.0%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40 of 97 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 52 .237 AVG .291 .321 OBP .335 .355 SLG .534 13 XBH 26 3 HR 11 21 RBI 32 32/19 K/BB 53/14 2 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings