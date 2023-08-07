Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Braves - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (64) this season while batting .215 with 35 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Suwinski has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 17 of them (17.9%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.8% of his games this season, Suwinski has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (11.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 33 of 95 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.204
|AVG
|.228
|.324
|OBP
|.349
|.401
|SLG
|.552
|16
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|30
|56/27
|K/BB
|61/24
|5
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Braves' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 23rd of the season. He is 12-3 with a 3.68 ERA and 208 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.68), 12th in WHIP (1.087), and first in K/9 (14.4).
