The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (64) this season while batting .215 with 35 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Suwinski has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 17 of them (17.9%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.8% of his games this season, Suwinski has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (11.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 33 of 95 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .204 AVG .228 .324 OBP .349 .401 SLG .552 16 XBH 19 7 HR 14 23 RBI 30 56/27 K/BB 61/24 5 SB 2

