On Monday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (hitting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Spencer Strider TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .243 with 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

Hayes has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has homered in five games this year (6.5%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has had an RBI in 18 games this season (23.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 26 of 77 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 41 .312 AVG .183 .347 OBP .220 .475 SLG .293 16 XBH 10 2 HR 3 19 RBI 14 24/8 K/BB 44/8 4 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings