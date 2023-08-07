Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Braves - August 7
On Monday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (hitting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .243 with 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Hayes has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has homered in five games this year (6.5%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has had an RBI in 18 games this season (23.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 77 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|41
|.312
|AVG
|.183
|.347
|OBP
|.220
|.475
|SLG
|.293
|16
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|14
|24/8
|K/BB
|44/8
|4
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 23rd of the season. He is 12-3 with a 3.68 ERA and 208 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 27th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 12th, and 14.4 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
