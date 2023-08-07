Liover Peguero -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on August 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is batting .205 with a double, three home runs and a walk.

In five of 12 games this year (41.7%), Peguero has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 12), and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this year (33.3%), Peguero has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in five of 12 games so far this year.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 .267 AVG .167 .313 OBP .200 .667 SLG .333 2 XBH 2 2 HR 1 4 RBI 4 7/0 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings