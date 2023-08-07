Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (70-39) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (50-61) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Braves taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (12-3) to the mound, while Osvaldo Bido (2-2) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (41.6%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Pittsburgh this season with a +230 moneyline set for this game.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 26 in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (457 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule