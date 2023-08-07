The Atlanta Braves will look to Matt Olson for continued offensive production when they take the field against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -300, while the underdog Pirates have +240 odds to upset. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5 with -110 odds). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -300 +240 8.5 -115 -105 -2.5 -110 -110

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Pirates contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 37 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +240 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 58 of its 111 games with a total.

The Pirates are 8-5-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-28 24-33 21-27 29-33 35-42 15-18

