Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will try to find success against Osvaldo Bido when he takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 108 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Fueled by 317 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank 25th in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored 457 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Pirates rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.381 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Bido (2-2) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed three hits in three innings against the Detroit Tigers.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In seven starts this season, Bido has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 3.7 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Home Osvaldo Bido Eduardo Rodríguez 8/3/2023 Brewers L 14-1 Away Mitch Keller Adrian Houser 8/4/2023 Brewers W 8-4 Away Quinn Priester Colin Rea 8/5/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Bailey Falter Corbin Burnes 8/6/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Away Johan Oviedo Brandon Woodruff 8/7/2023 Braves - Home Osvaldo Bido Spencer Strider 8/8/2023 Braves - Home Mitch Keller Yonny Chirinos 8/9/2023 Braves - Home Quinn Priester Max Fried 8/10/2023 Braves - Home Bailey Falter Bryce Elder 8/11/2023 Reds - Home Johan Oviedo Andrew Abbott 8/12/2023 Reds - Home Osvaldo Bido -

