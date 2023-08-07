How to Watch the Pirates vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will try to find success against Osvaldo Bido when he takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
|Pirates Injury Report
|Braves vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Pirates Player Props
|Braves vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 108 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- Fueled by 317 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates rank 25th in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh has scored 457 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Pirates rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.381 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bido (2-2) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed three hits in three innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In seven starts this season, Bido has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 3.7 innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-3
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/3/2023
|Brewers
|L 14-1
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Adrian Houser
|8/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-4
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Colin Rea
|8/5/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|Corbin Burnes
|8/6/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/7/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Spencer Strider
|8/8/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Yonny Chirinos
|8/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Max Fried
|8/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Bryce Elder
|8/11/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Andrew Abbott
|8/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|-
