On Monday, August 7 at 7:05 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (70-39) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (50-61) at PNC Park in the series opener. Spencer Strider will get the call for the Braves, while Osvaldo Bido will take the hill for the Pirates.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -300, while the underdog Pirates have +230 odds to upset. Atlanta (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The matchup's total is listed at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023

7:05 PM ET

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (12-3, 3.68 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (2-2, 5.18 ERA)

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 96 times and won 62, or 64.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 75% chance to win.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and went 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Pirates have come away with 37 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Pirates the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +230 moneyline listed for this contest.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Pirates vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Liover Peguero 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+340) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.