Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Braves Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has recorded 100 hits with 22 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.329/.453 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Aug. 4 3-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 61 walks and 29 RBI (81 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .260/.381/.399 so far this year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Strider Stats

The Braves will send Spencer Strider (12-3) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 27th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 12th, and 14.4 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Aug. 1 6.2 5 1 1 9 2 at Red Sox Jul. 26 6.1 6 3 2 10 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 6.0 4 4 4 13 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 6.0 8 5 5 10 0 at Rays Jul. 8 6.1 4 0 0 11 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 149 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 58 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 53 bases.

He has a .343/.425/.589 slash line on the season.

Acuna hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .550 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 5 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 3-for-4 4 1 3 7 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has collected 109 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 97 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .264/.370/.605 on the season.

Olson has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

