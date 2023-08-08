Alfonso Rivas Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Braves - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Alfonso Rivas and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Yonny Chirinos) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas is batting .233 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
- Rivas has picked up a hit in five games this season (45.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Rivas has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in four of 11 games so far this season.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.286
|.000
|OBP
|.412
|.000
|SLG
|.714
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|0/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Chirinos (5-4) takes the mound for the Braves in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
