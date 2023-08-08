Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Braves - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Andrew McCutchen (.265 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 82 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 100th in slugging.
- In 62.2% of his 90 games this season, McCutchen has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (11.1%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 23.3% of his games this season (21 of 90), with two or more RBI seven times (7.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 38.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.283
|AVG
|.237
|.393
|OBP
|.366
|.403
|SLG
|.397
|11
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|13
|37/29
|K/BB
|43/32
|5
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 119 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Chirinos makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
