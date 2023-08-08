The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Yonny Chirinos and the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by 39 extra-base hits.

In 70.4% of his games this year (69 of 98), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (23.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 13 games this year, he has homered (13.3%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

Reynolds has driven in a run in 33 games this year (33.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 52 .233 AVG .291 .323 OBP .335 .349 SLG .534 13 XBH 26 3 HR 11 21 RBI 32 33/21 K/BB 53/14 2 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings