On Tuesday, Jason Delay (hitting .192 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Brewers.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .264.

Delay has gotten a hit in 19 of 39 games this year (48.7%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (17.9%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

Delay has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In eight games this season (20.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .264 AVG .263 .350 OBP .306 .321 SLG .439 3 XBH 7 0 HR 1 5 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings