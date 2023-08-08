Liover Peguero Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Braves - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Yonny Chirinos and the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is hitting .233 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
- In six of 13 games this year (46.2%) Peguero has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has gone deep in 23.1% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Peguero has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 23.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in six of 13 games so far this year.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|.316
|AVG
|.167
|.350
|OBP
|.200
|.684
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|8/0
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 119 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Chirinos (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .258 batting average against him.
