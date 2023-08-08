Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (70-40) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-61) at PNC Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 8.

The Braves will give the nod to Yonny Chirinos (5-4, 4.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (9-8, 4.35 ERA).

Pirates vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (42.2%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 15-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (464 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.50 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

