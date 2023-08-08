The Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Tuesday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Bryan Reynolds -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

The Braves have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+135). The total is 10 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -160 +135 10 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (42.2%) in those games.

Pittsburgh is 16-16 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 59 of its 112 chances.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 9-5-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-28 24-33 21-27 30-33 36-42 15-18

