Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves meet Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 109 home runs.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The Pirates rank 25th in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored 464 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Pirates have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Pirates rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.380 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller (9-8) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 23 starts this season.

Keller will look to pitch five or more innings for the 23rd start in a row.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Brewers L 14-1 Away Mitch Keller Adrian Houser 8/4/2023 Brewers W 8-4 Away Quinn Priester Colin Rea 8/5/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Bailey Falter Corbin Burnes 8/6/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Away Johan Oviedo Brandon Woodruff 8/7/2023 Braves W 7-6 Home Osvaldo Bido Spencer Strider 8/8/2023 Braves - Home Mitch Keller Yonny Chirinos 8/9/2023 Braves - Home Quinn Priester Max Fried 8/10/2023 Braves - Home Bailey Falter Bryce Elder 8/11/2023 Reds - Home Johan Oviedo Andrew Abbott 8/12/2023 Reds - Home Osvaldo Bido - 8/13/2023 Reds - Home Mitch Keller Brandon Williamson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.