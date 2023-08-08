Atlanta Braves (70-40) will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-61) at PNC Park on Tuesday, August 8 at 7:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 99 RBI, Matt Olson will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

The Pirates have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Braves (-165). The total is 10 runs for the matchup.

Pirates vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Yonny Chirinos - ATL (5-4, 4.42 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.35 ERA)

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 62, or 63.9%, of the 97 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 38-16 (winning 70.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 6-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (42.2%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 15 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+120) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+150) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Alfonso Rivas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.