Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Braves - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 82 hits.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 56 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 91), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.1% of his games this year, McCutchen has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (39.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.278
|AVG
|.237
|.393
|OBP
|.366
|.395
|SLG
|.397
|11
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|13
|38/31
|K/BB
|43/32
|5
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 123 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Fried makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 1.69 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .217 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.