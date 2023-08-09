On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (.711 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .458, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.

Reynolds has gotten at least one hit in 70.7% of his games this season (70 of 99), with multiple hits 24 times (24.2%).

He has homered in 14 games this year (14.1%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (34.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (11.1%).

He has scored in 42.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 52 .239 AVG .291 .330 OBP .335 .369 SLG .534 14 XBH 26 4 HR 11 22 RBI 32 33/22 K/BB 53/14 2 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings