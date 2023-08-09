Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Braves - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe and his .485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Braves.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .244 with 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 31 walks.
- Joe is batting .300 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Joe has picked up a hit in 50 of 92 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Joe has driven in a run in 22 games this season (23.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.266
|AVG
|.225
|.382
|OBP
|.287
|.430
|SLG
|.437
|13
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|11
|34/22
|K/BB
|51/9
|0
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.69, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
