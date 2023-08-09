The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe and his .485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Braves.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .244 with 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 31 walks.

Joe is batting .300 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Joe has picked up a hit in 50 of 92 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

Joe has driven in a run in 22 games this season (23.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .266 AVG .225 .382 OBP .287 .430 SLG .437 13 XBH 19 4 HR 5 17 RBI 11 34/22 K/BB 51/9 0 SB 3

