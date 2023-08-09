Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Braves - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with an on-base percentage of .195 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on August 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Braves.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .247 with 17 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Hayes has picked up a hit in 49 of 78 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- In six games this year, he has homered (7.7%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Hayes has picked up an RBI in 24.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- In 27 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.319
|AVG
|.183
|.357
|OBP
|.220
|.507
|SLG
|.293
|18
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|14
|25/9
|K/BB
|44/8
|4
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has a 1.69 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .217 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.