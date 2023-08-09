Liover Peguero Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Braves - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Max Fried) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is hitting .239 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
- Peguero has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (seven of 14), with more than one hit three times (21.4%).
- In three games this season, he has homered (21.4%, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Peguero has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six of 14 games so far this season.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|.318
|AVG
|.167
|.348
|OBP
|.200
|.636
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|9/0
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Braves' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried (3-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his seventh start of the season. He has a 1.69 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.69, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .217 batting average against him.
