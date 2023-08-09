Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (71-40) and Pittsburgh Pirates (51-62) going head to head at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (3-1) to the mound, while Quinn Priester (2-1) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

The Pirates have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (41.8%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (470 total, 4.2 per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

