Pirates vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 9
Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (71-40) and Pittsburgh Pirates (51-62) going head to head at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 9.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (3-1) to the mound, while Quinn Priester (2-1) will answer the bell for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Pirates 5.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Braves vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Pirates Player Props
|Braves vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Pirates Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Pirates have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.
- The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (41.8%) in those games.
- Pittsburgh has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Pittsburgh scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (470 total, 4.2 per game).
- Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 4
|@ Brewers
|W 8-4
|Quinn Priester vs Colin Rea
|August 5
|@ Brewers
|L 3-2
|Bailey Falter vs Corbin Burnes
|August 6
|@ Brewers
|W 4-1
|Johan Oviedo vs Brandon Woodruff
|August 7
|Braves
|W 7-6
|Osvaldo Bido vs Spencer Strider
|August 8
|Braves
|L 8-6
|Mitch Keller vs Yonny Chirinos
|August 9
|Braves
|-
|Quinn Priester vs Max Fried
|August 10
|Braves
|-
|Bailey Falter vs Bryce Elder
|August 11
|Reds
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Andrew Abbott
|August 12
|Reds
|-
|Osvaldo Bido vs Brandon Williamson
|August 13
|Reds
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Luke Weaver
|August 14
|@ Mets
|-
|Quinn Priester vs David Peterson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.