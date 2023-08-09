Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

The Braves are listed as -300 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+240). Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5 with -120 odds). A 9.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Pirates vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -300 +240 9.5 -105 -115 -2.5 -120 +100

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Pirates have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 38 wins in the 91 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +240 odds on it winning this game.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 60 of 113 chances this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 9-5-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-29 24-33 21-27 30-34 36-43 15-18

