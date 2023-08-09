Andrew McCutchen and Ronald Acuna Jr. will hit the field when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves meet on Wednesday at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 113 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 470 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates rank 17th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.386 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Quinn Priester (2-1) will take the mound for the Pirates, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In four starts this season, Priester has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Brewers W 8-4 Away Quinn Priester Colin Rea 8/5/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Bailey Falter Corbin Burnes 8/6/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Away Johan Oviedo Brandon Woodruff 8/7/2023 Braves W 7-6 Home Osvaldo Bido Spencer Strider 8/8/2023 Braves L 8-6 Home Mitch Keller Yonny Chirinos 8/9/2023 Braves - Home Quinn Priester Max Fried 8/10/2023 Braves - Home Bailey Falter Bryce Elder 8/11/2023 Reds - Home Johan Oviedo Andrew Abbott 8/12/2023 Reds - Home Osvaldo Bido Brandon Williamson 8/13/2023 Reds - Home Mitch Keller Luke Weaver 8/14/2023 Mets - Away Quinn Priester David Peterson

