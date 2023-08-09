How to Watch the Pirates vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
Andrew McCutchen and Ronald Acuna Jr. will hit the field when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves meet on Wednesday at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 113 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 470 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 17th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.386 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Quinn Priester (2-1) will take the mound for the Pirates, his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- In four starts this season, Priester has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-4
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Colin Rea
|8/5/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|Corbin Burnes
|8/6/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/7/2023
|Braves
|W 7-6
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Spencer Strider
|8/8/2023
|Braves
|L 8-6
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Yonny Chirinos
|8/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Max Fried
|8/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Bryce Elder
|8/11/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Andrew Abbott
|8/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Brandon Williamson
|8/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Luke Weaver
|8/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|David Peterson
