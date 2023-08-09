The Atlanta Braves (71-40) will lean on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-62) at PNC Park on Wednesday, August 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -300 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +240. Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at -120 odds). The over/under for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (3-1, 1.69 ERA) vs Quinn Priester - PIT (2-1, 8.69 ERA)

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Pirates and Braves matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Pirates (+240) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $34.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Andrew McCutchen hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 98 times and won 63, or 64.3%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 2-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 6-4 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 91 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (41.8%) in those contests.

The Pirates have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Connor Joe 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+275) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+270)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

