Thursday's game between the Atlanta Braves (72-40) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-63) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on August 10.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (8-3, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Bailey Falter (0-7, 4.87 ERA).

Pirates vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Pirates have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (two of those contests had a runline.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 92 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (41.3%) in those games.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (475 total runs).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule