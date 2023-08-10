Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

The Pirates are +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Braves (-210). The total is 10 runs for this contest.

Pirates vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 10 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline. Pittsburgh's last three games have finished above the set point total, and the average total in that span was 9.5.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 92 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (41.3%) in those games.

Pittsburgh is 5-7 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 61 of its 114 games with a total this season.

The Pirates are 10-5-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-30 24-33 21-27 30-35 36-43 15-19

