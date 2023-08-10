How to Watch the Pirates vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 10
The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Matt Olson to the plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams square off on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 114 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with 475 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Pirates rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.393 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Falter (0-7) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- In eight starts this season, Falter has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|Corbin Burnes
|8/6/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/7/2023
|Braves
|W 7-6
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Spencer Strider
|8/8/2023
|Braves
|L 8-6
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Yonny Chirinos
|8/9/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Max Fried
|8/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Bryce Elder
|8/11/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Andrew Abbott
|8/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Brandon Williamson
|8/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Luke Weaver
|8/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|David Peterson
|8/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|-
