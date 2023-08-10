The Pittsburgh Pirates (51-63) will look to Ke'Bryan Hayes, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Atlanta Braves (72-40) at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday, at PNC Park.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (8-3) for the Braves and Bailey Falter (0-7) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (8-3, 3.43 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (0-7, 4.87 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

Falter makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.87 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 44 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.87, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.

Falter is looking to record his third quality start of the season.

Falter is trying to collect his fifth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (8-3) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.43, a 2.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.230 in 22 games this season.

He has 13 quality starts in 22 chances this season.

In 22 starts this season, Elder has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has made 22 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.43), 32nd in WHIP (1.230), and 57th in K/9 (6.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

