On Friday, Andrew McCutchen (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .260 with 63 walks and 46 runs scored.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and 107th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in 57 of 92 games this year (62.0%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (21.7%).

He has homered in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 92), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has an RBI in 21 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .281 AVG .237 .393 OBP .366 .395 SLG .397 11 XBH 13 4 HR 6 17 RBI 13 40/31 K/BB 43/32 5 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings