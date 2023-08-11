Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Andrew McCutchen (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .260 with 63 walks and 46 runs scored.
- He ranks 67th in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and 107th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in 57 of 92 games this year (62.0%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (21.7%).
- He has homered in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 92), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has an RBI in 21 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.281
|AVG
|.237
|.393
|OBP
|.366
|.395
|SLG
|.397
|11
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|13
|40/31
|K/BB
|43/32
|5
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott (6-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.93 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 2.93 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
