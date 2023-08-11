Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Right now the Cleveland Browns have been given +3500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +375
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Cleveland Betting Insights
- Cleveland won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Browns games.
- Cleveland ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per game) last season.
- At home last season, the Browns were 4-4. Away, they were 3-6.
- As favorites, Cleveland went 3-4. As underdogs, the Browns were 3-6.
- The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Browns Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
- In addition, Chubb had 27 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown.
- Amari Cooper had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, hauling in 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).
- Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (64.8 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in 17 games.
- On defense last year, Myles Garrett helped lead the way with 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|2
|September 18
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|3
|September 24
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|6
|October 15
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|7
|October 22
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|8
|October 29
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|9
|November 5
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|10
|November 12
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 19
|Steelers
|-
|+6000
|12
|November 26
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|15
|December 17
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|16
|December 24
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|17
|December 28
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
