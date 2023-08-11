The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.455) thanks to 40 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 48th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Reynolds has had a hit in 72 of 101 games this season (71.3%), including multiple hits 25 times (24.8%).

He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games in 2023 (14 of 101), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (33.7%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (10.9%).

In 42.6% of his games this year (43 of 101), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 52 .243 AVG .291 .333 OBP .335 .368 SLG .534 14 XBH 26 4 HR 11 22 RBI 32 34/23 K/BB 53/14 2 SB 7

