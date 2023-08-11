On Friday, Connor Joe (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 31 walks while batting .241.

In 50 of 93 games this year (53.8%) Joe has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (14.0%).

He has homered in nine games this year (9.7%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

Joe has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this year (22 of 93), with more than one RBI five times (5.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 33 of 93 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .260 AVG .225 .374 OBP .287 .420 SLG .437 13 XBH 19 4 HR 5 17 RBI 11 34/22 K/BB 51/9 0 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings