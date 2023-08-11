Jordan Spieth is the current leader (+650) at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship after one round of play.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Second Round Information

  • Start Time: 11:15 AM ET
  • Venue: TPC Southwind
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Par/Distance: Par 70/7,243 yards

FedEx St. Jude Championship Best Odds to Win

Jordan Spieth

  • Tee Time: 11:51 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-7)
  • Odds to Win: +650

Spieth Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 63 -7 5 0 1st

Scottie Scheffler

  • Tee Time: 12:51 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 15th (-3)
  • Odds to Win: +750

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -3 6 1 15th

Rory McIlroy

  • Tee Time: 12:51 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 15th (-3)
  • Odds to Win: +900

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -3 4 3 15th

Collin Morikawa

  • Tee Time: 12:15 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-5)
  • Odds to Win: +1000

Morikawa Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -5 6 1 3rd

Xander Schauffele

  • Tee Time: 12:27 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 5th (-4)
  • Odds to Win: +1200

Schauffele Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -4 6 2 5th

FedEx St. Jude Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Tommy Fleetwood 5th (-4) +2000
Emiliano Grillo 3rd (-5) +2500
Patrick Cantlay 34th (-2) +3000
Cameron Young 15th (-3) +3300
Hideki Matsuyama 15th (-3) +3300
Tony Finau 15th (-3) +3300
Cameron Davis 5th (-4) +3300
Lucas Glover 5th (-4) +4000
JT Poston 5th (-4) +4000
Corey Conners 15th (-3) +5000

