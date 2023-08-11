After going 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBI in his last game, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Andrew Abbott) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .255 with 17 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Hayes has picked up a hit in 51 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has gone deep in seven games this year (8.8%), homering in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Hayes has driven home a run in 21 games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 36.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .331 AVG .183 .366 OBP .220 .539 SLG .293 20 XBH 10 4 HR 3 28 RBI 14 26/9 K/BB 44/8 4 SB 5

