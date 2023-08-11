The Las Vegas Aces (25-3) will host the Washington Mystics (13-15) after winning 13 straight home games. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, August 11, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Aces matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Mystics vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Mystics have put together a 12-15-0 record against the spread this year.

Las Vegas has been favored by 17.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.

Aces games have hit the over 16 out of 27 times this season.

Mystics games have hit the over 11 out of 27 times this season.

