Friday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-63) and Cincinnati Reds (60-57) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 11.

The Pirates will give the nod to Johan Oviedo (6-11, 4.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Andrew Abbott (6-3, 2.93 ERA).

Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Pirates covered the spread each time.

The Pirates have been favorites in 20 games this season and won 12 (60%) of those contests.

Pittsburgh has entered 22 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 13-9 in those contests.

The Pirates have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pittsburgh has scored 482 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Pirates' 4.55 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule