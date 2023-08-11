The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at PNC Park.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +105 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run total has been listed in this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -125 +105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Pirates have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (two of those matchups had a runline. Pittsburgh and its opponent have finished above the over/under for four games in a row, with the average total established by bookmakers being 9.6.

Read More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 39 wins in the 93 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 35-43, a 44.9% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 62 of its 115 games with a total.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 10-5-0 in 15 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-30 24-33 22-27 30-35 37-43 15-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.