How to Watch the Pirates vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11
Bryan Reynolds and Spencer Steer will be among the star attractions when the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Reds Player Props
|Pirates vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates are 23rd in MLB action with 114 home runs. They average one per game.
- Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage.
- The Pirates are 23rd in the majors with a .236 batting average.
- Pittsburgh has the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (482 total runs).
- The Pirates are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Pirates' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Pittsburgh has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh's 4.55 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.395).
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (6-11) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 6-11 with a 4.18 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Oviedo is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Oviedo is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.
- In two of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/7/2023
|Braves
|W 7-6
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Spencer Strider
|8/8/2023
|Braves
|L 8-6
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Yonny Chirinos
|8/9/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Max Fried
|8/10/2023
|Braves
|W 7-5
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Bryce Elder
|8/11/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Andrew Abbott
|8/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Brandon Williamson
|8/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Luke Weaver
|8/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|-
|8/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Tylor Megill
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.