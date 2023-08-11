Bryan Reynolds and Spencer Steer will be among the star attractions when the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates are 23rd in MLB action with 114 home runs. They average one per game.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage.

The Pirates are 23rd in the majors with a .236 batting average.

Pittsburgh has the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (482 total runs).

The Pirates are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Pirates' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Pittsburgh has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Pittsburgh's 4.55 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.395).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (6-11) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 6-11 with a 4.18 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 131 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Oviedo is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Oviedo is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

In two of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Away Johan Oviedo Brandon Woodruff 8/7/2023 Braves W 7-6 Home Osvaldo Bido Spencer Strider 8/8/2023 Braves L 8-6 Home Mitch Keller Yonny Chirinos 8/9/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Quinn Priester Max Fried 8/10/2023 Braves W 7-5 Home Bailey Falter Bryce Elder 8/11/2023 Reds - Home Johan Oviedo Andrew Abbott 8/12/2023 Reds - Home Osvaldo Bido Brandon Williamson 8/13/2023 Reds - Home Mitch Keller Luke Weaver 8/14/2023 Mets - Away Quinn Priester Carlos Carrasco 8/15/2023 Mets - Away Bailey Falter - 8/16/2023 Mets - Away Johan Oviedo Tylor Megill

