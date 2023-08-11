On Friday, August 11, Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (52-63) host Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (60-57) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Pirates have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -110. The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo - PIT (6-11, 4.18 ERA) vs Andrew Abbott - CIN (6-3, 2.93 ERA)

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have been favored 20 times and won 12, or 60%, of those games.

The Pirates have gone 13-9 (winning 59.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

Over the last 10 games, the Pirates have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time, a game they won.

In its last 10 matchups, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (47.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Reds have won 39 of 82 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Pirates vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Johan Oviedo - - - -

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

