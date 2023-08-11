Player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds, Spencer Steer and others are listed when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Friday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Pirates vs. Reds Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Johan Oviedo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Oviedo Stats

Johan Oviedo (6-11) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 24th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Oviedo has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

The 25-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.18), 48th in WHIP (1.302), and 47th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Oviedo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Aug. 6 7.0 2 0 0 6 3 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 7.0 6 1 1 5 2 at Padres Jul. 26 6.0 3 1 1 5 3 at Angels Jul. 21 4.0 3 5 5 4 3 vs. Giants Jul. 15 7.0 1 1 1 10 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Johan Oviedo's player props with BetMGM.

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 22 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 37 walks and 54 RBI (105 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .269/.334/.455 slash line so far this season.

Reynolds hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 8 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Braves Aug. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 1 2 4 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 63 walks and 30 RBI (84 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .260/.380/.396 so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Steer Stats

Steer has 24 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 47 walks and 64 RBI (111 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He has a .268/.350/.466 slash line on the year.

Steer will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 93 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashing .279/.345/.447 on the year.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 2 4 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.