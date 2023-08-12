On Saturday, Andrew McCutchen (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.379) this season, fueled by 85 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in 58 of 93 games this year (62.4%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (21.5%).

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (10.8%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (23.7%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (7.5%).

In 36 of 93 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .281 AVG .237 .390 OBP .366 .392 SLG .397 11 XBH 13 4 HR 6 18 RBI 13 41/31 K/BB 43/32 5 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings