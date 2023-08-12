Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Saturday, Bryan Reynolds (.465 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Reds.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has an OPS of .794, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .458 this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 46th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
- Reynolds will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer in his last games.
- In 71.6% of his 102 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (10.8%).
- He has scored at least once 44 times this year (43.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|52
|.249
|AVG
|.291
|.336
|OBP
|.335
|.376
|SLG
|.534
|15
|XBH
|26
|4
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|32
|34/23
|K/BB
|53/14
|2
|SB
|7
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 75 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.42 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
