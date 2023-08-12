On Saturday, Bryan Reynolds (.465 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Reds.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Brandon Williamson

SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has an OPS of .794, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 46th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Reynolds will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer in his last games.

In 71.6% of his 102 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 13.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (10.8%).

He has scored at least once 44 times this year (43.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 52 .249 AVG .291 .336 OBP .335 .376 SLG .534 15 XBH 26 4 HR 11 22 RBI 32 34/23 K/BB 53/14 2 SB 7

Reds Pitching Rankings