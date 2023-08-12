Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Brandon Williamson) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .241 with 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 31 walks.
- In 54.3% of his 94 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has driven home a run in 22 games this season (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 33 of 94 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.259
|AVG
|.225
|.371
|OBP
|.287
|.415
|SLG
|.437
|13
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|11
|36/22
|K/BB
|51/9
|0
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.81).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 75 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.42 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.